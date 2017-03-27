Southgate opens World Cup door to Defoe

England’s Jermain Defoe celebrates scoring their first goal against Lithuania with Eric Dier and Adam Lallana at Wembley yesterday.

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was one of the Three Lions’ most impressive performers and, like Lallana, he enjoyed lining up alongside a former darling of the White Hart Lane faithful.

“We are always going to have that dream and that belief that we are going to put this good work to use”.

Defoe s penalty-box cunning was one of the reasons Southgate picked him over Vardy and he vindicated his manager s call by putting England ahead in the 22nd minute. “He has had a really positive impact on everybody”.

Defoe, allowed by skipper on the day Joe Hart to lead the team out at Wembley alongside five year old mascot Bradley Lowery, who is terminally ill with a rare form of neuroblastoma cancer, and who has formed a special bond with the Sunderland striker, capturing the hearts of the nation in the last few months.

“We want to play quick, exciting football and hopefully they won’t be able to handle that“.

Southgate removed Defoe for Jamie Vardy on the hour mark, part of a double substitution which also saw Marcus Rashford replace Raheem Sterling, who complained of a “tight back” before the game and at half time. The Manchester City winger, who had sat out the midweek friendly loss in Germany, had felt tightness in his back prior to kick-off and again at half-time and was withdrawn with that in mind, and his club’s trips to Arsenal and Chelsea looming large. I thought Jamie added something to us when he came on, both with his pressing and with his runs in behind.

“We’d have liked a bit more, but I think really only one team came to win the game and it’s always hard to break down a packed defence”, said Southgate. “He was a player not too long ago so he knows how we think and what’s going on through our minds”.

The Czechs had already beaten San Marino 7-0 on two previous occasions and they were on their way to another rout on Sunday by leading 5-0 at the break with four goals coming in a devastating eight-minute spell. It’s in our hands because the next two teams have got to come here. He’s improving all the time and has the hunger and desire to improve as well. The kind of player he is, he will do everything to be back as soon as possible. He’s a ballsy player and I like that about him as well. But we know what Scotland will be like and we have to play on a plastic pitch in Lithuania. “It wasn’t that we took out foot off the gas in the last 20 minutes, we were in total control of the game but just couldn’t find that third goal“.

The Foxes striker has rediscovered his form since the Premier League champions changed their manager but Southgate wanted to keep the focus on golden oldie Defoe.