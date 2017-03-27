Speedtest responds to ‘misleading results’ accusation by Indian telco Reliance Jio

Nokia transport network allows Jio to offer high-capacity services to underserved regions in India as well as a nationwide long-distance (NLD) service.

Both companies have accused each other of misleading customers with ads.

Along with complaining to ASCI, Jio’s legal team has also sent a show-cause to OOKLA, the company behind Speedtest app. Jio has termed awarding “Fastest Network in India” status to Airtel as not only reckless but also malicious and with mala fide intentions.

Airtel, however, says that Jio is maligning its brand image by spreading misinformation about its advertisement.

The award certifies that Airtel achieved the fastest mobile network speeds in India from consumer initiated speed test results in Q3 and Q4 of 2016, it said.

After Jio made serious allegations about network speed test company Ookla, colluding with Airtel to give the title of “officially the fastest network”, India’s largest telecom company has come to its defence and is sticking to the claim of being the fastest network. Jio’s move disrupted the industry and forced incumbent telecom operators like Bharti Airtel, Idea Cellular, Vodafone, Reliance Communications and BSNL to slash their existing tariffs on internet and voice calls. We had earlier reported Reliance Jio to be the fastest network in the country with its average download speed approaching 16.3 Mbps.

At the centre of Jio’s case is the claim that Ookla Speedtest app results are flawed when you use dual SIM phones, and the way the results are displayed. In India, more than 90% of 4G phones are dual-SIM.

Ookla too had come out and said that their reports are true and they have derived the said result as per the tests. Ookla has baldly stated that they stand by their results and has skirted the main issue.

Data accuracy and neutrality are of “utmost importance” to Ookla, the statement said, adding that the company goes to great lengths to ensure the information collected on the Internet test is “verifiably correct”.

"In these situations, Ookla applies additional data sources and mechanisms during post processing to help determine the actual data carrier being tested", it said. "Airtel's margin of victory increased when the complete analysis was performed".