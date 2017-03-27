‘Spider-Man’ Villain Venom Is Finally Getting His Own Movie in 2018

Can this character support an entire film (or, as is reportedly the intention, an entire franchise)? It’s legit, though, and it’s slated to come out soon, in 2018. They replace Edge of Tomorrow scribe, Dante Harper, who was tapped to write it one year ago.

For some clues, we turn to the comics where Venom has been a standalone character for a while.

Regarding Venom being some sort of spinoff from Spider-Man: Homecoming, that would mean the alien black Spider-Man suit would need to be introduced either in Homecoming or possibly Avengers: Infinity War.

Venom as a character first appeared in a 1988 issue of The Amazing Spider-Man from David Michelinie, Mike Zeck, and Todd McFarlane. In return, the alien empowers its victim with incredible powers.

Eagle-eyed Reddit user toomuchsoull first established the shared connection between Life and Spider-Man 3. Flash becomes Agent Venom, occasionally working for the government, as well as alongside Spider-Man, the Thunderbolts and even the Guardians of the Galaxy. For those who remember the state of Marvel comics in the nineties, when Venom was given his own solo miniseries every other week, this news causes a tightening in the chest and a gurgling in the stomach. An actor for this 2018 take on Venom has not been announced. With the most recent reboot, however, these projects seemed to be dead in the water. Remender proved it’s hardly the half-baked idea it sounds. Peter then separate Brock and the symbiote.

Another thought: with the success of the R-rated Deadpool and Logan for Fox, a Venom film could be a way for Sony to tap into some of the same audience. That one centers on Miles Morales, not Peter Parker, and has nothing to do with Venom or Spider-Man: Homecoming as far as we know.

Sony has had a Venom movie in its plan for as long we can remember, but the studio hasn’t been able to move forward with those plans.

