Spinach really can be good for your heart

There have been fruitful experiments on small lab samples, but it has proven hard to make tissue as big as bones or whole organs, Independent reports. But culturing a bunch of cells is only part of the solution – they simply won’t thrive without a constant blood supply.

One of the things that have pushed back all the developments of tissue engineering has to do with the lack of a vascular network, according to the lead author of the study, Joshua Gershlak. Blood vessels transport the oxygen and nutrients that a lab-grown tissue sample needs to grow and function.

“Plants and animals exploit fundamentally different approaches to transporting fluids, chemicals, and macromolecules, yet there are surprising similarities in their vascular network structures”, the scientists write in their paper.

One of the defining traits of a leaf is the branching network of thin veins that delivers water and nutrients to its cells. Furthermore, cellulosic tissue engineering scaffolds derived from decellularized apple slices have shown the ability for mammalian cell attachment and proliferation and were found to be biocompatible when implanted subcutaneously in vivo. For this study, the scientists literally bought spinach at the local market.

For creating the artificial heart in the experiment, the researchers removed the plant cells from the spinach leaves, which leaves behind only a frame made of cellulose.

“So I thought, let’s perfuse right through the stem”.

“We weren’t sure it would work, but it turned out to be pretty easy and replicable”. They expect that the technique will work with a variety of plant species and could even be adapted for specialized tissue building studies.

From there, they were able to seed live human cells onto the spinach scaffolding.

The eventual goal is to be able to replace damaged tissue in patients who have had heart attacks or who have suffered other cardiac issues that prevent their hearts from contracting.

According to the scientific team, the spinach leaf/heart human tissue procedure is not exclusive in any way.

Glenn Gaudette, professor of biomedical engineering at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, said: ‘We have a lot more work to do, but so far this is very promising. Not only is it packed with folic acid and other health benefits, it could also help scientists regenerate human tissue. A team of researchers just demonstrated that the green may even be able to grow a heart.

This means they are closer to solving the problem of recreating the tiny, branching networks of blood vessels in human tissue, the Daily Telegraph reported.

In the last decade, many scientific teams around the globe have been able to recreate human organs and tissue in 3D printing labs, even with awesome results.