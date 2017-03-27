Splatoon 2 Global Testfire gameplay: Check out all available weapons

That is until 7pm later tonight, when the games Nintendo Switch beta finally kicks into gear.

Since “Pokemon GO” is a portable game and Nintendo Switch is a portable console, the netizens are looking at a high possibility for the two to meet in any instance.

Stevivor took some time during the recent Splatoon 2 Global Testfire event on Switch to record some gameplay.

As many people have discovered on Youtube, the game has an easter egg that lets players mess with the pitch of the lobby music and also add their own warbly sounds by rolling the Joy-Con analog sticks and punching the D-pad buttons.

As for what you can expect to have access to during these beta periods, Nintendo has confirmed that there will be four main weapons to go along with new versions of the Splat Roller and Splat Charger. Hopefully, the Nintendo Switch will be able to sustain its solid sales so far and perform much better than the Wii U, allowing Splatoon 2 to have a much bigger audience than the first game did.

But, overall, I’m glad Nintendo is following up Zelda with Splatoon 2 this summer. But before that, games that released this week through eShop includes “ACA NeoGeo”, “Neo Turf Masters”, “New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers”, “A Port of Othello” and “The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+”, “Human Resource Machine”, “World of Goo” and “Little Inferno”.