Square Enix Releases Trailer For Final Fantasy XV March Update

Square Enix is prepping for the big roll out of new content for Final Fantasy XV on PS4 and Xbox One. The new trailer, released on March 26, gives players a first look at the game’s latest patch to be released on March 27 as well as a more detailed peek at the Episode Gladiolus DLC that will be available starting March 28.

We look forward to hearing more about what the update details will entail from Square Enix as events unfold! “But what we’ve done for Chapter 13, is we’ve added a separate route for Gladio and Ignis after they get split off from Noctis, so you actually get to play as Gladio, and see what happened from their side of things until they reunited with Noctis”. If you already own the season pass for Final Fantasy XV, then you will be able to step into Gladiolus’s shoes free of charge.

The trailer for the new content is only two minutes long, featuring a brief snippet of the overhauled chapter that will supposedly make thins slightly more palatable for people who had a bit of trouble sneaking through the area. Of course, this type of complaint is pretty common in this age of endless DLCs.

Bear in mind, there are some minor spoilers in this trailer if you have yet to finish Chapter 13 of Final Fantasy XV.