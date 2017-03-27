SsangYong Teases All-New Large SUV Ahead Of Seoul Motor Show

The name, previously identified with codename Y400, has been under wraps since the vehicle was previewed as the next-generation Rexton SUV concept at the Paris Motor Show past year.

According to SsangYong, the name “G4” is meant to represent the meaning “Great 4 Revolution”. The name is meant to highlight the SUV’s four main quality aspects: driving, safety, style and high-tech.

SsangYong that reported profits last year for the first time in nine years is betting big on the new flagship SUV to continue its recent sales momentum at home and overseas. Previewed at the 2016 Paris Motor Show via the LIV-2 concept, the new big SUV will serve as the brand’s flagship model when it gets launched at home in South Korea quite quickly – Thursday at the Seoul Motor Show.

The Mahindra Group-owned SsangYong says the Rexton’s successor which is codenamed Y400 but is yet to be officially named, will major on safety and be available in either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive.

According to SsangYong, the new vehicle has been constructed using a Quad-Frame body structure using 1.5Gpa giga-steel, a world first, it also features 63 percent advanced high strength steel (AHSS) to create greatly improved body strength while reducing weight.

The G4 Rexton is expected to compete in the premium SUV market against popular models including Kia’s Mohave, as well as imported models such as Land Rover’s Discovery and the Ford Explorer.