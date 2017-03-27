Stanford holds off Texas for 77-66 win in NCAA Sweet 16

South Carolina’s Sindarius Thornwell squirms and shakes his head slightly when the Gamecocks are referred to as a one-man team. SC beat third-seeded Baylor 70-50, while the Gators dispatched eighth-seeded Wisconsin 84-83 in overtime on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Chris Chiozza.

Not exactly the words you might have expected to roll off the tongue of the seemingly rough, tough Martin, are they?

As the Duke Blue Devils can attest this week, he’s certainly become pretty good at developing basketball players.

“We know the potential and I think that our conference.is full of good coaches, tremendous talent, a lot of young talent, recruiting classes continue to get stronger and stronger and we have three in the Elite 8”, White said. Kentucky and Florida have been joined by upstart SC in the Gamecocks’ first ever trip to a regional final. But the kind of success that eventually would lead to him to sign a six-year SC contract valued at $2 million-plus annually would take awhile. East region final against either No. 4 seed Florida, with whom it split a pair of SEC regular-season games. “Just because everyone says we’re not supposed to win”. Why not? Why not us? “We kept attacking, trying to bend the screens and throw it back and the shots just wasn’t going in”.

And back in New York, Florida needed overtime and a buzzer-beater by Chris Chiozza for a thrilling 84-83 win over Wisconsin to continue the SEC’s postseason success. He’s had a sensational senior season individually, but more importantly, he got SC back to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2004.

“We didn’t accomplish everything we wanted this year but we came close”, Lindsey said. “We don’t want to be just here, we’re hungry”. “We’re in it – why not win it?”

South Carolina’s defense is the main reason has advanced to its first Sweet 16 since 1973, which also stood as the year the Gamecocks last won an NCAA Tournament game of any kind.

“I’m disappointed we couldn’t have played a better game but some of that credit, a lot of it, goes to SC”, said Baylor coach Scott Drew.

For only the third time in 15 years, a regional will tip off without either the No. 1 or No. 2 seeds present.

It showed, as Baylor missed nine of its first 10 field goal attempts.

Thornwell, who served a six-game suspension in midseason for violating athletic department policy (the ban reportedly was for a marijuana-and-traffic-related arrest last May), has fully bought into what Martin is selling. “We couldn’t, really couldn’t, buy a basket”.

A tip-in from Kotsar provided the Gamecocks with their first lead of the second half at 49-48 with 11:28 to play. The Bears committed 29 turnovers in a blowout loss to the Mountaineers earlier this season. However, the Jayhawks are not a team anyone wants to face right now. “We were able to do that”.

NO. 1: Baylor had a short stint in January as the No. 1 team in the AP college basketball poll, a first in program history. SC finished off Duke 88-81 with a second-half run of 65 points-26 in the paint and 10 on the fast break.

“I’ve seen these guys lose”. I think the bottom line is they have a great opportunity with Duke and Villanova out of there.

Sometimes it just takes a team getting hot at the right time.

USC snuffed it out nearly as quickly as it started, and the big lead allowed Thornwell to exit to a raucous ovation with 1:44 still showing on the clock. It took 44 years for them to make it to the Sweet 16.

In his sixth year leading the Gamecocks program, Martin is squeezing every bit of great basketball he can out of this group. “And more important than that, they have been all we can ask for as far as individuals and the character in which they have represented themselves and our school”.

After his Florida Gators came up short, 77-70, against SC in an SEC slugfest worthy of a football Saturday rather than a hardcourt Sunday at Madison Square Garden, he was asked to reflect on this run by his team.