Star witness in Aaron Hernandez trial is grilled by defense

The ruling came before a heated exchange between Hernandez’s defense attorney Ronald Sullivan, Jr. and Judge Jeffrey Locke regarding another witness, Jarelle Pierre, and fairness during the trial. The jury has already heard from 48 government witnesses as the state builds toward the conclusion of its case that the former National Football League tight end ambushed and shot to death two strangers, Daniel de Abreu, 29, and Safiro Furtado, 28, over a spilled drink at the Cure Lounge as his star was rising within the New England Patriots.

Daniel de Abreu (left) and Safiro Furtado (right). Hernandez will testify on Tuesday, March 28.

Before you go rushing to conclusions that Aaron Hernandez is going to get out of jail, start working out, and join the Patriots again, let’s just put those images to bed, and quick.

London explained to the jury that he takes care of celebrity and VIP customers. That is, until sometime around the July 16, 2012, murders of Abreu and Furtado, when prosecutors say Aaron Hernandez suddenly turned on him, calling London “a fed” and “a snitch”. London also said he had seen Hernandez slap another promoter. On Thursday, Hernandez’s lawyer Jose Baez introduced a deleted text message witness Alexander Bradley sent in 2013 to his lawyer suggesting he was not certain who had shot him in the face.

Locke had given jurors the day off on Friday after a wave of sickness hit the courtroom, urging them to stay healthy over the weekend.

Attorneys said last week that they expected to give the case to jurors for deliberation by April 6 or 7.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.