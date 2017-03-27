Starbucks’ Shultz stands by pledge to hire refugees

Johnson, Schultz’s successor, said he was comforted by the fact that Schultz will stay on as executive chairman of the coffeehouse when Johnson becomes CEO on April 3.

“It was filled with references not to gluten-free baked goods but “rising nationalism, ‘ the need for ‘shared values” and a call to build ‘a great and enduring America, ‘” Rana Foroohar wrote.

The question has been posed before as Schultz has often voiced his thoughts on political issues, including in 2016 when he described the political process as “bombastic” and a “circus”.

In addition, Starbucks plans to open 100 additional military family stores throughout the US during the next five years.

With the opening of new Roasteries in Tokyo, Milan, Shanghai, and New York City, Starbucks will continue expanding its premium coffee pipeline, and Schultz said there is potential for 20-30 Roasteries globally.

Starbucks vowed to hire 10,000 veterans by 2018, a year earlier than planned, as well as hiring 25,000 veterans and military spouses by 2025. Currently, it boasts an estimated 26,000 stores in 75 countries.

Schultz and Starbucks president, COO, and incoming CEO Kevin Johnson spoke to “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer on Wednesday, following Starbucks’ announcement that it plans to create 240,000 jobs by 2021.

Starbucks’ CEO has not shied away from political stances during his professional career, publicly endorsing Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign campaign previous year.

Starbucks chief technology officer Gerri Martin-Flickinger and China digital VP Molly Liu addressed growth plans for the company’s digital flywheel around the globe.

The new stores would increase Starbucks’ unit count by 50 percent.

Starbucks’ not-so-new goal of being a leading corporate advocate and voice for transitioning veterans, military spouses, and military families is strengthened through partnerships with similar companies on the same mission as military and veteran service organizations “We strive to bridge the divide between the 1 percent of Americans who have served in the USA military and the 99 percent who have not”.

Later in 2017, Starbucks’ popular Mobile Order & Pay platform will allow Ford F drivers to place a voice order via an integration with Amazon’s AMZN intelligent personal assistant, Alexa.

Starbucks is launching a new lunch menu of “grab-and-go” salads and sandwiches that are made daily.

More young Americans will also receive employment under the Starbucks umbrella.

Johnson said Starbucks has already deployed measures to improve the customer experience and reduce congestion inside its stores. “But it’s based on principles and our core beliefs”, Schultz said.