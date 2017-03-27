State GST and Union Territory GST get council’s nod

The GST Council on Thursday chose to cap the cess on luxury and sin goods at 15% taking the peak GST rate at 43% for these items even as it cleared all supporting laws.

While the exact cess would be decided by the GST council when the rates are finalised, FM Arun Jaitley told reporters that the states and the Centre had given them selves headroom for the levy.

Pratik Jain, indirect tax leader at PwC India, said “It is good to see a capping on cess at 15 per cent along with a clear statement that cess will apply only on select commodities”.

A nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout by July 1 this year seems likely, as the GST Council passed four pieces of supporting legislation and ironed out most differences that had plagued the measure so far. At the same time, the states and the Centre want to ensure that they should be able to raise the cess if required, but that would require clearance of the GST council. Jaitley also said that rules related to registration, payment, returns and in-voice refunds have already been approved and now the GST Council needed to clear rules dealing with composition and valuation. The compensation will be funded by imposing cess on demerit and luxury goods.

The Tamil Nadu government was committed to enactingthe State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act as and when CGST and IGST lawswere enacted by Parliament, Finance and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar toldthe State Assembly today. “Not an extraordinary headspace, but only a marginal headspace”, Arun Jaitley said after the meeting. The cap is ceiling, so we have kept a little headspace. For that goal, the officers committee will be preparing the draft of the four regulations and the corrections of the earlier five regulations.

The GST Council will consider and approve those regulations in the next meeting on March 31.

The GST is consumption based tax levied on the supply of Goods and Services which means it would be levied and collected at each stage of sale or purchase of goods or services based on the input tax credit method.

July 1 is tentatively the roll out date for GST.

“We feel we can meet the deadline because all the progress are being made in the correct directions”, he added. We have heard that the rate of service tax would be 18 per cent which gives us a hint that goods presently taxed at 14.5 per cent under VAT laws would also be taxed at 18 per cent while those below 10 per cent would be fitted into the 12 per cent bracket.