Sterling hits 3-week high as United Kingdom inflation shoots past BoE target

It was the fourth successive increase in CPI inflation, caused by the previous weakness of the currency and the prior strength of global oil prices, and leaves inflation only just below nominal wage growth.

The Bank of England’s long-term target for inflation is 2 per cent. Kathleen Brooks, research director at Forex.com noted that inflation is now rising at the same rate as wages.

Food and nonalcoholic beverages inflation came in at 9.9% year on year in February – but inflation for food alone was 10%.

Month-on-month, consumer prices grew 0.7 percent in February, faster than the expected 0.5 percent increase.

The bank predict that inflation will peak at 2.8% in the first half of 2018, before falling back to its target, however others have forecast inflation to reach as high as 3.7% by the end of this year.

Despite increasing and surpassing the Bank of England’s official 2% target, inflation remains roughly in line with the long-term trend – as the chart shows, inflation was more than 5% as recently as 2011.

IG’s Joshua Mahony said: “The rise in core CPI to 2% is hugely significant given that this rules out the BoE’s ability to excuse away this inflation rise as being temporary or driven by oil prices”. The last time inflation jumped as much was between September and October 2012.

After last week’s BoE policy meeting generated slightly more hawkish noises from some MPC members, yesterday’s inflation figures provided a significant upside surprise.

Ruth Gregory, an economist at Capital Economics, said most BoE policymakers were likely to vote to keep rates steady for now, given the uncertainty ahead for Britain as it prepares to quit the EU. For months now, they have been warning that the Brexit vote and the subsequent fall in the pound would drive up prices. The figure was a double-digit 19.1 percent, but smaller than January’s 20.1 percent. “This compares with a 20.2 billion pound drop required to meet our March forecast for 2016/17”.

Retail price inflation – tracked by British inflation-linked government bonds – jumped to 3.2 per cent in February from 2.6 per cent in January. Prices declined for the first time in three months.

South Africa’s headline consumer inflation slowed to 6.3% year-on-year in February from 6.6% in January, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

The euro rose to highs of $1.0804 after the first French Presidential election debate, its highest point since 2 February. With one month left to go, borrowing for the financial year so far was £47.8bn. The figure was the lowest year-to-date borrowing since the financial year-to-date ending February 2008.