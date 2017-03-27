Steve Bruce wants Manchester United’s Sam Johnstone at Aston Villa next season

Johnstone, who turned 24 on Saturday, joined Villa on loan from Manchester United in January and, after a hard start, has gone on to keep five clean sheets in the last six games. He is now on his sixth loan spell since breaking into the senior squad at Old Trafford and has spent time with seven different clubs including Oldham United, Scunthorpe United, Yeovil Town, Walsall, Doncaster Rovers, Preston North End and is now with Villa.

The goalkeeper has impressed on loan at Aston Villa and the former Red Devils star wants to extend his stay in the Midlands.

Bruce said that “I will be having a conversation with Mr Mourinho when the time is right”, before adding that “everyone agrees that Sam needed to go and play football”. He certainly doesn’t look to have much of a future at Old Trafford given his age, but he could still yet be a top division goalkeeper if Villa can gain promotion next season.

This could open up the chance for Johnstone to move to Villa Park permanently, where he will be hoping to build on his positive season this year which has seen him concede just once in the last six games, impressing his manager and fans alike.

