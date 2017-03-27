Steve Smith caught abusing Murali Vijay in Dharamsala Test

Vijay rushed off the pitch to signal the end of the innings but the third umpire showed the ball was grounded and the players were ordered back out.

TV footage of Smith, who was in the dressing room at this point of time, suggested that the Asutralia skipper hurled an abuse, supposedly aimed at Murali Vijay; he seemed to have uttered the words “f**king cheat”. Although the outburst happened within the confines of the Aussie dressing room, it remains to be seen how or if the Indian team/ BCCI will react. The video of this accusation on the Indian cricketer instantly went viral and fuelled the debate of cheating in cricket even further.

The incident took place in the 54th over of the Australian second innings when Josh Hazlewood was caught sharply in the gully region by Vijay off Ravichandran Ashwin and the Indian fielders had started celebrating the dismissal of the batsman. While the umpires chose to refer the catch, Murali who was sure it was clean, had headed towards the dressing room to begin padding. The deciding match now seems to be on India’s side as Australia were bluntly evicted from the field with the bare minimum score of 137.

Purportedly, the cameras caught him saying F****** Cheat.

The ongoing India-Australia Test series might be only a day away from its conclusion, but the temper flare-ups between personnel from either camp just doesn’t seem to be taking a break anytime soon.