Steve Spurrier refuses to choose between Florida and SC

There’s a lot of common denominators fueling the run of two SEC rivals through the East region of the NCAA tournament. Both sides lost last weekend, so instead, SC and Florida partook in what was, on paper, a less-attractive matchup.

Sindarius Thornwell scored 24 points and the seventh-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks surprised the third-seeded Baylor Bears 70-50 in the East Regional semifinals of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in NY on Friday night. “Everybody always looks over us as a program and as a team”. So we used some of that, some of the film, some of the newspaper headlines, what have you, in those first couple, but not in this past one. Florida got 3-pointers from Devin Robinson, KeVaughn Allen and Chris Chiozza on consecutive possessions to take a 32-28 lead with 3:01 left.

Prior to that SEC showdown, SC upset No. 10 Marquette, 93-73 in the first round.

With the two sides trading the lead back and forth, the Gamecocks locked in defensively near the end of the game.

No. 7 SC improves to 25-10 overall and advance to play Florida in the Elite Eight at 2:30 p.m. Sunday on CBS. But both schools have brushed aside those rough patches by playing their best ball when it matters most.

The first NCAA Tournament in which Florida’s Mike White has ever coached provided plenty of hope for the future of Gators basketball in the post-Billy Donovan era. Thornwell did a little bit of everything once again for the Gamecocks.

And both games are rematches of contests played earlier this season. SC continued to attack the rim, and the short baskets that didn’t fall in the first half started falling.

Chiozza said he might try the shot, a running, one-handed 3, two or three times when he’s shooting around in the gym. “That’s what they game-planned for”. They’re a team that likes to force you into turnovers. At the same time, it was OK, we know who we’ve got to play.

“We felt like we was doing the right things”.

“I’ve been telling everybody we’re the underdogs”, Florida’s Devin Robinson said. Sindarius Thornwell has been the team leader with 21.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game while PJ Dozier adds 13.7 points per contest. “I think it could be a defensive battle and whoever can execute better has a good shot of winning”.

SC has become the Cinderella of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

The Gamecocks (25-10) were in control from the middle of the first half on, mixing defenses and hustling all over the Madison Square Garden court to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time.