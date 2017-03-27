Still not clear if ANC top brass discussed Andile Lungisa row

The ANC’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee (NEC), has reportedly taken a decision that the party’s embattled regional chairperson in Nelson Mandela Bay, Andile Lungisa, should resign from his new position.

ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, Treasurer-General Zweli Mkhize and head of the economic transformation sub-committee Enoch Godongwana were among those who had described recent talk of land expropriation without compensation as “populist” and “playing to the gallery”.

His declaration came in the wake of reports that President Jacob Zuma, who flew to Port Elizabeth to congratulate him after his election as regional chairman, had reportedly backed him at the NEC meeting at the weekend.

On Sunday, Lungisa said he was unaware of a decision by the NEC that he must resign.

Mabuyane said that since previous year, Lungisa had denied rumours of him being nominated to contest in the election and he was well aware of the PEC’s position on the matter, which was re-emphasized to him and other ANC cadres. Lungisa beat his rival, Tony Duba, by 14 votes after garnering 71 votes. In this sense then, Fransman has set an example for Lungisa in the now DA-run Nelson Mandela Bay Metro. Lungisa, said Fransman, is a “visionary”.

That was when it emerged that Lungisa had appealed the order to resign. He was elected to the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Council following the August 2016 Local Government Elections.

Lungisa’s retention of his position as Nelson Mandela Bay chair is perceived to be one of the proxy factional battles among the ANC’s top brass.

The NEC member who spoke to City Press said President Zuma was “reminding people that the ANC’s own resolutions could not be called populist statements”.