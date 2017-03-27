Strangers rally around woman who was fat-shamed at Dairy Queen

In a viral Facebook video, Shauna Arocho explained that she and her husband went to the Dairy Queen in Springfield on Monday for “Free Cone Day“. But what should have been a blissful outing turned sour when a group of men stopped their auto to hurl insults at her.

She continued, tearfully: ‘What do you get out of it?

Arocho said she had been on the Paleo diet since June 2016 and had chose to treat herself because she’d managed to lose about 60lbs in that time – and roughly 120lbs throughout her entire weight loss journey.

‘I chose to sit outside because it was really warm out today, even though it’s not very sunny.

‘What if you saying that to me had made me go home and kill myself?’

“I think people really need to start thinking about what they’re saying and what they’re doing before they do it”, she said, before adding that she hopes that the men who body-shamed her end up seeing the video. “I ran to the auto and probably cried for 20 minutes”. But progress has kept Shauna going. and going. and going: She also works out five times a week, walking and biking regularly.

‘What if your words had been the final straw? “As you can see there are a ton of kind and decent people in the world who support you!” PLEASE think before you speak. Arocho said she follows a strict diet and exercise routine and has lost 40 pounds since January, but that day, she wanted to treat herself.

She shared her story in hopes that it would reach other people who have gone through similar situations, and also to let her bullies know that what they did was wrong.

Arocho’s story resonated with many people and inspired thousands to send her messages of love and support. I lost 160 lbs & now they run to open doors or whatever! I just smile now!’

While the video is incredibly overwhelming and eye-opening, for Shauna, it’s simply opening up about something that goes on far too much for her.

“It’s really hard sometimes”, she says of giving up all the “bad” foods that taste so good – a R-E-A-L struggle that literally every dieter can relate to.

Arocho sat outside to enjoy her treat when a group of men driving by stopped in the middle of the busy street to yell at her, “Eat that ice cream you fat b-!”