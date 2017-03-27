Strong to severe weather possible Monday afternoon

Right now it looks like the best time for storms will be from 4 PM – 12 AM, but we’ll likely be making adjustments to this timeline as the system approaches.

The best area for severe storm develop Monday will be located over portions of western Tennessee, northern MS, and northwest Alabama. Another round will arrive on Thursday into Friday.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon and this evening.

Mild weather returns Tuesday with a small chance of rain and partly sunny skies on Wednesday. Overnight lows to around 60.

Eventually activity over MS will slide east and will move through central Alabama after sunset. With the loss of daytime heating, the severe threat will be minimal, but one or two heavier storms will still be possible. Lightning and heavy downpours will be the main concern.

Rain activity Monday night will spill over into Tuesday. For Alabama Sunday will be a mainly dry day though.

Highs today should hit 70-75 in many areas on a strong southwesterly wind flow.

Good Saturday, folks. We have a very warm weekend kicking off across central and eastern Kentucky.

Another upper level trough will propel a cold front in our direction Thursday into Thursday night. There is an enhanced risk of severe storms in Oklahoma Sunday afternoon and evening with this system. This will open the door for the potential of tornadoes.