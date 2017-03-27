Student Arrested For Alleged School Shooting Plot

Investigators say an 18-year-old Catoctin High School student was gathering materials, compiling information on school emergency procedures and planning an act of violence.

She will be charged with a crime once she is released from a hospital.

Authorities report she was acquiring a shotgun with ammunition, bomb making materials, that include: pipes with end caps, shrapnel, fireworks, magnesium tape, and fuse material.

The 18-year-old is undergoing a mental evaluation at Frederick Memorial Hospital.

In a statement, officials said the student had plans and equipment that would have “caused a significant life safety event” at the school if she had “followed through with the threat”.

Once Cevario is released from the hospital, she will be charged with possession of explosive and incendiary material with intent to create a destructive device. She was pulled out of class by Frederick County police on Thursday.

During the investigation, police also found Cevario’s journal which spelled out a detailed shooting that she planned to execute on specific date in April. She had notes on the school’s emergency procedures involving security and drills, along with “intelligence” on security personnel who are assigned to the school, according to the county sheriff’s office.

The investigation found that Cevario was the only person involved in this plot.

On Thursday, a parent notified officials at Catoctin High School of a possible threat.

“The journal was very detailed, including a time line that revealed how she was going to execute the plot, and her expectations at each stage of the event”, police said.

A number of counselors and other resources were available for students and staff at Catoctin High School as of Monday morning, which is also outlined in school protocol, Doerrer said, adding that he was also at the school as of just after 11 a.m.

Investigators believed she planned to die on the date identified in the journal.

“They absolutely did the right thing and have been extremely cooperative throughout the entire investigation”, the release reads in part.