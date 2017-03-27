Suffocating defense keeps SC moving on

Granted, those works of art may not be pretty to everyone, but they are true beauties in the eye of their creator. “When you coach and teach your team defense, what’s more important, technique or attitude?” the reporter, Max, for Sports Illustrated for Kids asked the SC coach.

No. 7 seed SC obliterated, embarrassed and otherwise steamrolled third-seeded Baylor 70-50 on Friday, making a team that includes two 7-footers and enough muscle to win a bodybuilding contest look more like lousy-shooting middle schoolers. “This is what gives us our edge”.

Joining Florida and Wisconsin on the list are a bunch of almost-weres and never-have-beens. “That was my thought process when I got home and broke that film down”.

Sindarius Thornwell, the Player of the Year in the Southeastern Conference, led SC with 24 points.

Motley said the defense was “extremely tough”. “You know how they are going to be, but it’s kind of different when you’re out there”. They do play him as a very small ball power forward at times, but his true ability is on the wing. “We have got guys that are completely bought into what we do”. “So, yeah. It was tough”.

SC has even less history, not even winning an NCAA tournament game since 1973, losing 5-straight first round games before their victory over Marquette. The Gamecocks are led by senior guard Sindarius Thornwell, who averaged 21.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

“We couldn’t be any more ready”, sophomore guard PJ Dozier said.

On the other end, SC scored 18 straight points. Head coach Scott Drew’s team was held to 22 points on 25 percent shooting during the first half – both of which were season lows.

The best-dressed coach in college basketball didn’t make it to the Garden on Friday night and the game’s best-known coach was bounced before tipoff too, but if March Madness has taught us anything across its years of captivating the sports audiences as deeply as any event on the annual athletic calendar, it’s that there is always room for one more reveler to join the party.

Strong with the Ball – The Bears will turn it over against SC, we know this.