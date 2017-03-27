“Sunny Leone in my film?” asks the surprised director

Recently, there were few reports doing the rounds that Bollywood diva Sunny Leone has been roped in to do an item dance in the Mohanlal – B.Unnikrishnan’s new movie Villain.

The stories also declared that Sunny had quoted Rs. 5 Crore as the remuneration for the item number and it has been given by the makers of Villain. The director took to his Facebook page to quash all such baseless rumours in style.

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal is busy in the shoot of upcoming movie “Villain” under the direction of B Unnikrishnan, and he will be seen portraying the role of Mathew Manjooran, an ex-cop. Well, that definitely was a ideal response to all the rumours.

Well, Mohanlal’s Villain is now one of the most prestigious projects of Mollywood.

Villain team is now shooting for the second schedule of the movie. Tamil actor Vishal, Telugu actors Sreekanth, Raashi Khanna, Hansika, Aju Varghese, and Chemban Vinod Jose play prominent roles. Watch out this space for more updates on the movie!.