Sunny weekend ahead until possible showers Sunday night

Here’s a tip as we head into a new work week: don’t forget the umbrella.

Today there will be some patchy drizzle before 10 a.m. Most of the rain could come overnight. Thanks to southerly winds and partly sunny skies temps will steadily rise through the morning burning off any fog that does develop by 7 AM. Temperatures will again remain in the lower to mid 40s, keeping precip almost all rain. Sounds like good napping weather to me. For the afternoon, conditions will be dry and mostly overcast with temperatures reaching into the lower 60s.

After a cloudy and cool day in the high 40s on Sunday, temperatures will rise into the 50s and 60s for the rest of the coming week.

Tuesday’s forecast also shows warm weather and a chance for storms.

Today: Rain before 10am, then a chance of showers, mainly between 10am and 2pm.

It will become breezy, with winds out of the southwest, that will continue into Tuesday. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

So far in March, Topeka has received 1.02 inches of precipitation.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Expect a high near 56 and a low around 42.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

We need the rain: Current deficit is nearly 3 inches. East wind 3 to 5 miles per hour. Due to the timing severe thunderstorm potential will be limited due to the loss of daytime heating.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s Thursday night and, there’s a chance of a mix of rain and snow early Friday morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 47. We could see some sun tomorrow morning but overall mostly cloudy skies. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Cloudy, with a low around 41.