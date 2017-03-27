Support for Merkel’s conservatives and SPD tied, German poll shows

At the same time, the main SPD candidate, former president of the European Parliament, Martin Schulz, lost five percentage points, while Merkel managed to improve his score by two points.

Support for Germany’s Social Democrats has risen slightly from a week ago and the center-left party is now tied with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc on 33 percent, a survey by pollster Emnid for weekly newspaper Bild am Sonntag showed. According to the ARD survey, 44 percent of Germans expressed themselves in favor of a federal government under the SPD leadership, while 33 percent want Merkel to continue to govern. “Certainly, we can benefit from the political momentum”, Naumann said.

“We are delighted that the national polls finally adapt”, Naumann added.

Saarland has only 800,000 eligible voters, but the election there was the first of three regional votes ahead of the September 24 federal vote and as such offered an opportunity for the parties to build – or lose – momentum in their quest to prevail at the national level.

The SPD and the CDU/CSU have been ruling Germany in a “grand coalition” since last general election in 2013, as well as in Saarland since 2012. He is the only challenger of Merkel in the race for chancellorship.