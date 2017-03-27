Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon have broken up?

Rumor has it that the two of them have ended their hush-hush love affair, which had become a talk of the town a few months back.

If rumours are to be believed, the lovely couple parted ways because they weren’t sure about the future of their relationship.

Mumbai: After the break up with Ankita Lokhande, Sushant Singh Rajput was in news that, for being in a relationship with co star Kriti Sanon. On the work front, their film Raabta is scheduled to release on 9 June this year.

The duo, reportedly, shared a warm equasion for nearly an year, before differences crept in and cracks appeared in their relationship. Soon after, Sushant’s mood swings and temperamental issues started making things hard for Kriti.

Over the last one year, even though gossip mills have never stopped churning out stories about their relationship, Sushant and Kriti have been extremely tight-lipped about their relationship.

Eventually, both realized that the relationship was not going anywhere and made a decision to amicably part ways before it was too late and things started getting ugly. Also read: Stardust Awards 2016: Did Farah Khan just CONFIRM that Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon are dating?

Looks like another couple from the tinsel town has called it quits. In fact, many from the industry too had got talking about this “rumoured” affair because their comfort level was too obvious to miss.

No wonder the two haven’t been spotted together for a while. Kriti was still figuring out her way in Bollywood when she met Sushant on the sets of Raabta.