Sushma Swaraj Helping Out German Patient In Kolkata Hospital

To this, Sushma Swaraj tweeted: “We are taking this up with the German Embassy”.

Following a plea on social media to help the person return to his nation, Ms Swaraj offered to help the German national.

Mr Siegeried does not speak English and an appeal on Twitter said that the German Embassy has been informed but no one has come to receive him.

Siegeried, who was brought to SSKM Hospital from Raigunj District Hospital three weeks back, suffered from acute kidney problem, psychiatric disorders and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or acute lung disorders.

“He was admitted to the hospital by representatives of an NGO around seven days ago”. No one to pick him up. She further said that the officials in the hospital could hardly communicate with him as he speaks only German. We have apprised the German consulate in Kolkata about the patient. Earlier this month, the government had conveyed concern to the United States on attacks on Indians there, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said.

