Sushmita sen & alisah dance to shape of you

Also in the video, you will get to see a montage of some of the happy moments from Sushmita’s life.

We are loving this video of Sushmita Sen and her girls grooving on Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” By Neha Prashar Sushmita Sen shared a new Instagram video which sees her and her girls dance like there is no tomorrow and we can not take our eyes of it.

Sushmita who has been constantly in touch with her fans through twitter and has been sharing valuable quotes that proves why she perfectly justifies the tag of beauty with brains. Sushmita has roped in her younger daughter, seven-year-old Alisah, as her dancing partner, and delivers a poolside performance which appears impromptu, especially on Alisah’s part. Sushmita concluded the post, “Alisah with breaded hair owns her moves and Renee saunters down the beach celebrating life with maa”. Really it is a cutest video! According to her, she can make her comeback if script has a promising role to offer. Be it her stint as “Miss Universe” or her Bollywood innings or she becoming a single mother to two girls, Sushmita Sen has always scored and how!