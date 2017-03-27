Suspect ID’d in fatal shooting of East Baton Rouge deputy

In July, a Missouri man ambushed and killed three law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge – including one from East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. As more information surfaces about the man who killed Sgt. Anderson, the news might be even bigger. The two deputies were conducting a rape investigation. He struggled with the shooter and was shot.

Anderson died at the hospital from his injuries. Wiley allegedly gave a 15-year-old girl a tattoo without parental consent and also raped her. Wiley was accused of lifting up the shirt of a 10-year-old girl and inappropriately touching her after her mother, a friend of Wiley’s, asked him to take the girl to Wal-Mart to get snacks, according to court records.

So Roach, hired Wiley and said he had been renting a booth at her business for about 7 months. When he was finished, she took off her belt and went into the bathroom. When she emerged, he grabbed her, tied her hands behind her back, removed her clothes and raped her. He then took off her trousers and raped her as she cried and told him to stop, the report states.

Court documents indicate that Wiley has an extensive criminal history.

Brandon Wiley, 30, is suspected of firing a fatal shot at East Baton Rouge Sgt. Shawn Anderson.

On Dec. 9, 2009, he was picked up on a traffic stop with a stolen gun in his auto. He was booked with possession of a stolen firm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but was never prosecuted. It appears he was not prosecuted in that case. Records show that charge was later dropped and Wiley instead pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. He served 13 months in jail. Her mother had known him for several years and allowed him to take the girl to the store. The charge was reduced from indecent behavior with a juvenile to inciting a felony in a plea agreement so the victim would not have to testify at a trial, according to notes written on a bill of information.