Suspect In Custody After Shooting In Allentown

Joshua Colon, 25, of the 1900 block of E. Tremont Street in Allentown, is charged with one count of homicide and two counts of attempted homicide.

There are new details about a deadly shooting in Allentown, surveillance cameras showed police what happened at 2nd and Court Streets over the weekend. Colon has been arraigned by Magisterial Judge Halal and is now being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.He will be held without bail.

Paul Prieto, 28, of Easton, was found in the street with a gunshot wound to his torso.

According to court records, it all began with a fight between the alleged gunman and the victims.

Colon and Prieto were facing each other when an unidentified person punched Prieto, police said.

Pedro Paulino was found near Third and Court streets suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his arms and back, and he was also taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital for treatment. As Prieto fell to the ground, Colon fell toward Prieto and shot him in the chest, police said. Hackman fired at Colon, and Colon got into the waiting silver Honda, which drove off, prosecutors said.

Authorities say the shooter fired on pedestrians before police returned fire on the shooter who fled in a vehicle.

After the shooting, police say he took off in a vehicle driven by someone else.

Colon was arraigned on the charges late Saturday afternoon before District Judge Robert Halal in Whitehall.

Colon is being held at Lehigh County prison without bail.

Prieto’s sister, Marjory Prieto, said Saturday that she knew nothing about the shooting, but that she and her family want to know what led to her brother’s death. Police ask anyone with information on the shooter to contact the Allentown Police Department Detective Bureau at 610-437-7721.