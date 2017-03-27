Suspect reportedly arrested after school shooting in France

Grasse – A teenager opened fire at his high school in southeastern France on Thursday, wounding up to four people, in an attack apparently inspired by videos of USA mass shootings such as Columbine, officials said.

Three people suffered gunshot wounds and another five were hurt, a spokesman from the interior ministry said.

“I turned and saw someone in the yard with a shotgun firing”, Alexis de Tocqueville student Benjamin, 16, told French newspaper Nice-Matin.

The Grasse prosecutor said some of the victims were suffering from “emotional shock”.

The headmaster’s injuries are not life threatening.

Local media reports that one person has been arrested following the shooting incident. “He is a bit reserved and doesn’t make waves”, Jean-Rene Laget, a local resident who knows the student’s father, said.

A police official told AP that there does not appear to be any other suspects, but that authorities are working to “remove all doubt.” .

The police have said it’s too early to say if this was a terror attack.

Thursday’s shooting came just hours after the letter bomb explosion at the International Monetary Fund offices, injuring a secretary who suffered burns to her hands and face. Some students only discovered shrapnel in their bodies once home, she said.

Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem are on their way to the scene.

“We missed out on the worst”, she said.

The school has been evacuated and is now being searched, BFMTV said. A police helicopter circled overhead in what is normally a relatively quiet corner of France.

A 17-year-old has been arrested and taken in for questioning following the attack, the area’s police confirmed, they also stated that they believe the attacker acted alone.

Christian Estrosi, president of the regional council of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, said the school principal was injured but gave no information on his condition.

The last photo on posted on the Facebook page belonging to “Killian” is an illustration of a man holding two guns and wearing a trench coat, reminiscent of outfits associated with the Columbine shooters.