Suspect says he would rather have killed younger black man

The New York Daily News said that James Jackson – a former military intelligence specialist who traveled from Baltimore to New York City on a mission to murder black men with a sword – gave a “self-aggrandizing, emotionally detached” statement on Sunday regarding the murder of Timothy Caughman last week. He says it was dark and he didn’t know the victim was elderly.

James Harris Jackson appears in criminal court during his arraignment in NY on Thursday, March 23.

‘I’m sorry I killed that man, ‘ Jackson told the New York Daily News.

The Baltimore man is accused of taking a bus to New York City specifically to kill black men.

When it was pointed out to him that it’s now 2017, Jackson said, “I know”.

Jackson had encountered Caughman, who was collecting bottles from trash cans, and stabbed him in his chest and back, authorities said.

Jackson’s attorney has told prosecutors that he has “obvious psychological issues”.

Investigators say Jackson told them he traveled from Maryland with the sole objective of killing black men.

One of Jackson’s goals was to reportedly force women to reconsider their interracial relationships.

“I don’t hate anyone I don’t think is on my level”, Jackson said.

He said his drive to kill diminished after claiming his first victim, he said.

‘I got depressed.I saw it was too late. The only reason he turned himself in, Jackson said, was because he spotted a mixed-race couple and was afraid he would also attack them, as well.

Jackson said his family did not raise him to be this way.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio called the brutal killing “more than an unspeakable human tragedy” and “an assault on what makes this the greatest city in the world”.

Jackson, who is charged with murder as a hate crime, added that he would have rather killed “a young thug” or ‘a successful older black man with blondes.people you see in Midtown’.