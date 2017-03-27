Suspect, trooper K9 dead after vehicle chase near Wasilla

A vehicle chase near Wasilla ended in the shooting deaths of a man and an AST K9 early Sunday. After about 45 minutes, Smith hit a spike strip deployed by troopers around milepost 45.5 of the Parks Highway and stopped, according to an online dispatch.

Alaska State Troopers say in a news release the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Justin Smith of Wasilla, was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries Sunday.

The incident began about 2:40 a.m. Sunday when troopers attempted to stop a Subaru Legacy for a moving violation, according to a troopers news release.

Authorities say Smith tried to flee and troopers sent a K9 after him.

“AST returned fire, striking the suspect”, Peters wrote. Smith was transported to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, but died of his injuries. “It was determined that Smith had two active arrest warrants out of Anchorage: Assault in the Second Degree ($20,000) and Probation Violation (no bail)”. His next of kin have been identified.

The Parks Highway was temporarily closed while the on-scene investigation was underway, but has since reopened, according to Peters. No troopers were injured.

The identity of the troopers involved will not be revealed until a routine 72 hour administrative leave has been completed. No further information is available at this time.