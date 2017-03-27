Suspended Pakistan cricketer misses anti-corruption tribunal

“The counsel for PCB read out the charges levelled against Sharjeel Khan which included breaches of Articles 2.1.1; 2.1.2; 2.1.3; 2.4.4 and 2.4.5 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code for Participants 2015”, a PCB statement read.

All the charges are related to the alleged spot-fixing and failing to disclose to PCB about the offer for spot-fixing during Pakistan Super League 2017.

In an anti-corruption tribunal of the PCB in Lahore on Friday, the timeline for the formal hearing of the corruption case against Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan was chalked out.

Meanwhile, Khalid Latif, who was also provisionally suspended with Sharjeel last month, skipped the hearing, citing health reasons and instead urged for an adjournment of the hearing till next week.

– Tribunal allowed the request and asked Latif to report for proceeding on March 31 at 1130am PST.

“Sharjeel Khan shall be provided an opportunity to respond by May 5 and PCB may, at its discretion, file a rebuttal by May 10”.

Both the Pakistani batsmen have been charged under several clauses of the anti-corruption code of the Pakistan Cricket Board which carry a maximum punishment of a life ban.

The PCB will also submit its opening brief regarding its claims along with the evidence by April 14.

In the meantime, the PCB anti-corruption unit will travel to the United Kingdom to interview Nasir Jamshed, who was also suspended.

The Final Hearing shall commence from 15th May on a day to day basis, the statement said.

The tribunal agreed to extend the time to 14th April so that the PCB investigators and lawyers can travel to London to question one of the main accused in the spot-fixing scandal, Pakistan’s opening batsman, Nasir Jamshed who now resides in Birmingham.

The authorities said that suspended Shahzaib Hassan, Mohammad Irfan and Nasir Jamshed would be dealt afterwards whereas Quetta Gladiators’ Umar Amin would also be summoned. They both will have to submit their replies in the next 14 days from the issuance of the notices.

The tribunal is headed by Justice (retired) Asghar Haider while Lt Gen (retired) Touqir Zia and former Test cricketer Wasim Bari are the other bench members.