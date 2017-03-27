Swan Dane Rampe breaks arm on morning run

The Swans poor start to the season just got slightly worse with key defender Dane Rampe suffering a broken arm.

The All-Australian defender came unstuck when he attempted to jump a chain and landed on his arm, Swans coach John Longmire said on Monday.

In a double blow for last year’s grand finalists, midfielder Dan Robinson is out for eight weeks after sustaining a collarbone injury.

Jarrad McVeigh (calf) and Isaac Heeney (glandular fever) are no chance to return, while Longmire said small forward Tom Papley (knee) needs some time in the reserves before he can press his case for a senior call-up, after an interrupted pre-season.

Longmire said the second-round clash was an opportunity to test the team’s resilience after its first-up loss.

“Our test is coming at the start of the year, both in our form on the weekend, but also a couple of things that are very hard to control”.

“We need to play a stronger brand of footy”.

He had no reservations about throwing a debutant into a big game provided they showed competitive instincts like impressive Port newcomer Sam Powell-Pepper did against the Swans.

Aliir played no part in the JLT Community Series but has built up his match fitness after playing the last three games in the reserves.