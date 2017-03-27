Swedish prosecutors delay Julian Assange decision

Assange published the answers he gave during questioning in December, angering Swedish prosecutors.

A hold-up translating a key document is delaying a decision by Swedish prosecutors over whether to continue their investigation of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange over allegations of sexual assault.

The Swedish prosecutor’s office said in a statement that a report, prepared by Ecuadoran prosecutors, on the interrogation, was translated and is “now nearly finished”.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement: “In early January, the Ecuadorian authorities submitted a report to the Swedish prosecutors on the interview with Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London”.

But prosecutors are still investigating the rape allegation, which carries a ten-year statute of limitations.

Swedish prosecutor Ingrid Isgren, Ecuador’s ambassador to Britain Carlos Ortiz, and an Ecuadoran lawyer representing Assange were all present when he was grilled in English on questions provided by Swedish officials.

Assange has denied the accusations against him, and refused to meet prosecutors in Sweden fearing he would be extradited to the U.S.to face espionage charges if he leaves the embassy.

“The prosecutors will now analyse the report and will thereafter decide what further investigative measures may be taken”.

Prosecutors had been expected to announce whether they would proceed with the investigation this week.

In February last year, a United Nations panel – the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention – ruled that Assange’s confinement to the embassy “should be brought to an end” and he should be compensated for his “deprivation of liberty” over the years.