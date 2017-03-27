Sydney academic stopped from leaving China

Feng Chongyi, a Chinese citizen who teaches at the University of Technology Sydney, was halted from boarding at least two flights from China to Australia this weekend, Financial Times reported.

“He’s a loyal China patriot who sees himself as contributing to a debate within China about reform and development of China’s current system”, Fitzgerald said.

Dr Feng’s lawyer Chen Jinxue said he was researching Chinese human rights lawyers and was suspected of being involved in a threat to national security.

“The Australian government is aware that a UTS professor, who is an Australian permanent resident, has been prevented from leaving China”, an Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said yesterday.

A leading Sydney academic who has spoken publicly about the Beijing’s growing influence in Australia has failed to board a flight out of China for a second day running, raising fears he has been caught in a crackdown on critics of the Chinese government.

However Professor John Fitzgerald, a Swinburne University academic, said it was more likely he had done something to upset local authorities rather than government officials in Beijing.

“His movements inside China aren’t officially restricted, but national security authorities have questioned him a number of times about who he’s met and that kind of thing”, Mr Chen told the New York Times.

The notice was issued by the city of Tianjin as that is where Professor Feng has his hukou or household registration.

Mr Hugh said he unsure about why the police wanted Dr Feng to undergo a polygraph test.

Chinese authorities have blocked an Australia-based academic from boarding a flight home, Australia said yesterday, after what sources said was repeated interrogation over his links to liberal intellectuals in China.

“I think an early statement by the Chinese police or clarification through the Australian embassy should happen as soon as possible”, he said on the sidelines of the Boao Forum on China’s Hainan Island.

The incident comes as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang wrapped up a five-day trip to Australia, where the two countries sought to boost trade ties.

During the visit, Li warned his hosts against siding with the USA to the detriment of China’s interests.

The idea that China’s leaders say one thing overseas and then its security services act with impudence at home is likely to stiffen opposition in the Senate to ratifying a long-stalled extradition treaty with Beijing.

Dfat said it was unable to provide consular assistance as Feng did not enter China on an Australian passport.

Amid worries Canberra has limited ability to push back against Beijing given Australia’s economic reliance on China, Rory Medcalf, from the Australian National University, demurred.

