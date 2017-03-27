Syria rebels ‘take control’ of IS-held airbase near Raqqa

The alliance is tightening its grip on the vicinity around the ISIS de facto capital in Syria preparatory to launching an assault on the town.

United States forces embedded with the SDF, dominated by the fighters of the Kurdish Peoples’ Protection Units, used helicopters to airlift troops over the river last week in a bid to capture the Isis-held dam.

With support from the US-led coalition fighting Daesh in Syria and Iraq, SDF fighters have inched closer to Raqqa, taking territory to the north and east.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition-run monitoring group, on Sunday reported that the IS-held dam was out of service for unknown reasons.

The SOHR said Daesh militants had withdrawn from the airbase under heavy artillery fire and US-led coalition airstrikes.

Hundreds of families were fleeing the city of Tabqa to the relative safety of outlying areas as US -led coalition air strikes intensified in the past few days, according to former residents in touch with relatives.

USA -backed Syrian Kurdish forces were in control of a spillway north of the dam “which can be used to alleviate pressure on the dam if need be”, the coalition said in a letter to The Associated Press.

Raqqah is Being Slaughtered Silently (RBSS), a group of citizen journalists who documents abuses in the Daesh stronghold, confirmed that the dam is not operational, saying people are fleeing Raqqah en masse in the wake of the looming collapse and consequent death toll.

USA -backed Syrian Kurdish forces are battling IS near the militant-held dam as part of a broader campaign to take Raqqa.

The statement said pressure on the dam’s compromised structure is building up rapidly as more water flow into the reservoir, bringing it up to its maximum capacity, while the sluice gates normally used to relieve that pressure are jammed shut.

“Before the latest strikes by the Americans, the dam was working”.

“God forbid. there could be collapses or big failures that could lead to flooding”, Saleh said. The coalition has said it is investigating.

“The capture of the dam is being conducted slowly and carefully and this is why the liberation of the dam needs more time”, Silo said, adding that militants dug inside the dam knowing they would not be hit for fear of damaging the dam.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said coalition airstrikes have killed 89 civilians in Raqqa province in the past week, including 35 in a school in the village of Mansoura.

The dam is about 4.5 km (2.8 miles) long. The SDF is now within 30 miles of Raqqa city.