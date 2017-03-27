Rebel fighters and their families have begun leaving their last bastion in the Syrian city of Homs under a Russian-backed deal with the government expected to be among the largest evacuations of its kind.

The fighters and their families are being taken to the northern rebel-held town of Jarablus on the border with Turkey. The evacuees were assisted by Syrian Arab Red Crescent members as they loaded their belongings onto the busses.

Government forces have been fighting to retake the al-Waer neighborhood, home to some 75,000 people, since 2013.

In a new deal reached last week, the sides agreed that up to 100 Russian troops would deploy inside the district to oversee the final phase of evacuations. He had said earlier this week that fighters who decide to stay in al-Waer can benefit from a government amnesty issued earlier.

“These lies are a desperate attempt aimed at sabotaging the reconciliation agreement of al-Waer neighborhood in particular and the process of successive reconciliations in general”, said al-Barazi. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

Some opposition activists have criticised the agreement, saying it aims to displace 12,000 al-Waer residents, including 2,500 fighters.

But the Britain-based monitoring group Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said regime forces had stepped up their bombardment of the district and killed dozens of civilians over the past month. Ten ambulances were available at the scene.

In 2011 the violent repression of demonstrations in many Homs neighbourhoods calling for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step down from power lead thousands to seek refuge in al-Waer. Those and other protests were met with a fierce government crackdown that led to the rise of an armed insurgency.

Increasing numbers of rebels and civilians have poured into Idlib over the a year ago from other parts of western Syria that the government and allied forces recaptured from rebels.

Since Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011, more than 250,000 people have been killed and millions displaced, according to United Nations figures.