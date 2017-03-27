Syrian opposition calls on US to spare civilians in Raqqa

The U.S., which has provided substantial air and ground support to the SDF, ferried hundreds of SDF forces, as well as U.S. military advisers and U.S. artillery, behind IS lines earlier this week.

Dejwar Khabat, a field commander with the SDF, said he expects the assault on Raqqa to begin in early April, affirming a timeline reported by Reuters earlier this month, after the USA -backed militia closes the gap on the city on more fronts.

United States-backed alliance of militias fighting Islamic State have stormed the Tabqa military airport held by militants, a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) spokesman said on Sunday. Another thrust of the SDF advance has already reached a few kilometers from Raqqa in the northeast.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the dam is out of service.

The group said IS, which has held Raqqa since January 2014, was deliberately “spreading hearsay and contradiction”.

To the west of Raqqa, the SDF is aiming to capture the town of Tabqa on the south bank of the Euphrates, along with a nearby dam and airbase after USA helicopters helped the militia’s fighters establish a bridgehead across the river last week.

“We expect to control the airport in the coming hours.it’s an exposed area and this will make it easy for our forces to liberate it”, said Silo of the forces now launching an offensive to seize the city of Tabqa and a major dam nearby.

Syrian activists say US -backed Syrian Kurdish forces have reached the Tabqa air base in northern Syria and are fighting to seize it from Islamic State control.

Raqqa 24 said engineers employed by the militants had restored power to the dam’s gates and the structure was functioning normally.

Meanwhile, a Syrian opposition group called on the coalition to stop targeting residential areas in and around the city for airstrikes.

The Syrian National Coalition said in a statement that it was “increasingly concerned” about civilian casualties in the campaign against the extremist group.

The SNC said it believes coalition forces were behind an air strike that killed at least 30 civilians sheltering in a school in the countryside outside Raqqa on March 21. The coalition has said it is investigating.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has trapped Raqqa in a shrinking pocket of territory on the northern bank of the Euphrates and has advanced toward it in a multi-pronged offensive over several months.