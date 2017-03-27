Syrian rebels take control of IS-held airport near Raqqa

The Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Arab and Kurdish militias supported by the US -led coalition, has been battling Islamic State near the dam west of the Syrian city of Raqqa, as part of a campaign to capture the militant group’s stronghold.

The Tabqa airbase was seized by IS militants in 2014 from the Syrian army.

US -backed Syrian militias said they temporarily halted military operations near the hydroelectric Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates river on Monday to allow government engineers access to carry out work. Civilians reportedly were leaving Raqqa city, heading north and into hills, an anti-IS activist group in Raqqa said.

The Britain based Syrian Observatory for Human rights said that at least 90 people were killed in the latest campaign of coalition air strikes on Tabqa and western countryside of Raqqa province.

Its capture is one of the first major successes for the rebels since the US-led coalition airlifted fighters to put them behind IS lines last week. However, the dam appears intact.

SDF spokesperson Silo rejected claims that coalition air raids hit the dam’s structure.

The dam, Syria’s largest, stretches 4.5 km (2.8 miles) across the Euphrates river.

Aside from being strategically important and providing electricity to the region, the dam complex is believed to be used as an IS headquarters where leaders plot attacks outside Syria, according to the Pentagon.

The United Nations recently warned that damage to it could lead to massive-scale flooding.

There were conflicting reports of damage to the dam on Sunday, (26 March) as civilians allegedly fled to higher ground. However, the dam has so far remained in operation.