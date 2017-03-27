Take party’s policies to grassroot level: Shah to BJP workers

The Delhi BJP chief also appealed to the people of Delhi not to fall in any “trap” of Aam Aadmi Party in the upcoming MCD elections, saying “Kejriwal’s dual character has come to the fore through these two letters”.

Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari today demanded disqualification of 11 MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who have been wrongfully appointed as co-chairpersons of District Disaster Management Committees invoking Office of Profit Provisions violation.

Yet, the BJP’s move is not without strategic planning.

The polls for 272 wards of three civic bodies-North, South and East Delhi Municipal corporations-will be held on April 23.

This plan has reportedly been opted for after an internal survey of the BJP brought forth the possibility that almost 70% of its municipal councillors may not be able to get reelected this time.

A senior state unit leader of the ruling BJP in MCD said, “Party has chose to field fresh faces in this municipal polls keeping in view the fact that 55 per cent of voters in Delhi are under 40 years of age”.

Meanwhile, the main opposition party, the Congress, has also launched Statewide preparations with the assumption that Assembly polls will be held between May and June.

Thus, clearing BJP stables and letting loose all or many of its 138 previous winners to make a beeline for nomination to parties like Bahujan Samaj Party, Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party and even the Rashtriya Lok Dal besides Congress and AAP is smart strategy.

He said the BJP has won the maximum number of elections in the past three years and has governments all across the country.

The more the contestants, the better it is for the BJP.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, state ministers Ram Bilas Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh Sindhu, state BJP chief Subhash Barala and senior BJP leader Anil Jain were also present on the occasion among others. The party which garnered 67 out of 70 seats in the Delhi assembly election in 2015 is just hungry for power and can violate rules and laws to suit its political agenda.