Take That’s Gary Barlow confirms he will appear in Star Wars movie

Gary Barlow has landed a somewhat unlikely film role, revealing he is set to appear in the new ‘Star Wars’ film.

The word comes from the Take That pop person himself, who dropped the news on ITV’s the Lorraine show.

Barlow appeared on ITV’s Lorraine, saying he would be in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the latest instalment of the epic sci-fi saga.

“Now I’ve said that, I’ll probably be out”.

“The Star Wars people are so strict about information. So me saying that, I’ve probably done myself out of a role”.

Star Wars: Episode IX, the next movie in the series, is set to begin shooting in the United Kingdom in July of his year, with a scheduled 2019 release date.

A source said: “Gary is a huge Star Wars fan so this is a dream come true”. That’s all I can say, that’s it’.

The 2015 movie, which saw Harrison Ford make his comeback as Han Solo, also featured a famous name as a mystery soldier.

Also in the movie are popular Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke and fellow British beauty Thandie Newton, now starring in Westworld.

Rumours about Barlow’s appearance in the film first arose when The Sun reported that the singer had secretly filmed a cameo as a stormtrooper at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire previous year.

Joonas Suotamo is Chewbacca.

Now he can add moviestar to his list -after he confirmed he’s going to be in the upcoming Star Wars film.