TBI Said Tad Cummins Planned Elizabeth Thomas’s Kidnapping on Monday

Tad Cummins, the former Maury County teacher at the center of an Amber Alert, reportedly did online research about teen marriage just days before disappearing with a 15-year-old student. He said the school system must have not believed the student’s report of seeing Cummins kiss the girl.

Cummins was then terminated from his position at Culleoka Unit School the day after the two disappeared, and he now faces charges of kidnapping in the Amber Alert case.

Authorities also released the last known picture of Thomas, taken shortly before her alleged kidnapping, and surveillance footage of Cummins at a WalMart in Columbia, about 50 miles south of Nashville. “We want her back home”, said Danielle Thomas. “We just don’t want to go on without you”.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they discovered a “troubling pattern of behavior” by 50-year-old Tad Cummins prior to his disappearance with Elizabeth Thomas, CBS affiliate WTVF reports. The photo was taken days before Cummins had “alleged inappropriate contact with her”, the TBI said.

Cummins, 50, who is wanted for having sexual contact with 15-year-old Thomas, was sacked by the Maury County, Tennessee school system the day after the two disappeared.

It suggested the married father and grandfather ‘may have been abusing his role as a teacher to groom this vulnerable girl for some time in an effort to lure and potentially sexually exploit her’.

The former health teacher at the Culleoka Unit School allegedly met Thomas through the local chapter of HOSA, an global student organization that promotes career opportunities in the health care industry.

“I can’t handle this anymore. all the teachers, all the kids constantly saying mean things, I can’t handle it, ‘” the sister recounted. The teen also referred to a “mission” on social media before her disappearance and posted quotes about love.

When asked what Elizabeth was like, Danielle Thomas described her as a joke teller, and a clown. “She’s not a serious person”.

Bucky Rowland of the Maury County Sheriff’s Office said that there is much concern regarding what might have happened to the 15-year-old girl who went missing on Monday.

“I think that any child who has been through a rough situation, whether it be small or big, is more susceptible”, she said. “She’s been abducted, and I can’t figure out for the life of me why no one believed this middle school student”, Whatley said. “She was close with everybody”, said her sister-in-law. He is believed to be armed.

“What worries me is because Alabama has more lenient rules on age of marriage and that makes me a little bit upset”, he says. And there are still no credible sightings of the duo, which DeVine says is very rare.

“To that end, let me speak directly to my husband”, she continued.

He told News 2 the family is most concerned what is happening with Elizabeth right now.

“(She said) that Tad was just her teacher and she was sort of a friend of his. that this girl who had made the complaints had lied”, Thomas told HLN on Tuesday.