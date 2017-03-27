Tecumseh police officer critically shot overnight after traffic stop, exchange of gunfire

A Tecumseh police officer is in the hospital after being shot by a chase suspect late Sunday night.

Tecumseh police say the officer is in critical condition Monday morning at OU Medical Center.

That is when the suspect reportedly shot the police officer.

Police say the traffic stop happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Tecumseh, about 35 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

A suspect ran away and a foot pursuit followed. That’s when he took off towards the woods near Benson Park off Gordon Cooper. The officer tried to use a Taser on the suspect with no effect.

The officer returned fire, striking the suspect.

The officer’s name was released to KOCO 5, but we are choosing to not release it to the public until next of kin is notified. No word on the condition of the subject.

KFOR crews are working to gather more information. Check back for updates.