Teen Saves Choking Friend’s Life During Lunch At School

Police Heimlich training that Ian Brown received helped him probably save a classmate’s life, as seen in a dramatic cafeteria surveillance clip.

Quick thinking from a Wisconsin teenager most likely saved his friend’s life.

Brown, Will Olson and some other friends were having lunch one day when someone cracked a joke. “That’s when I really started to panic”.

“I feel good that he is alive and well and not seriously injured”.

Ian positioned himself behind his friend, wrapped his arms around him and thrust his angled fists into Will’s abdomen.

He jumped in and performed the Heimlich manoeuvre just four times.

“He was laughing and coughing at the same time, so everyone at the table couldn’t really tell if he was choking or if he was just coughing”, Brown said. I’m thankful, I can’t say thank you enough for what he did.

According to the school, Brown was prepared for situation thanks to his training as a La Crosse Police Explorer, a program that introduces young adults to the criminal justice system. Saying, “OK, this is the situation, this is what I have to do”‘. “I’ve wanted to be a police officer and that’s what they trained me to do and that’s what they told me to do”.

He gave Olson the Heimlich maneuver and was able to dislodge the food from his throat.

“A couple of the other kids just didn’t do anything”, said Brown.

He then laughed and added, “And I’m like, alright, can I eat my lunch?”

CCTV footage of Ian’s heroics have been released by the school.