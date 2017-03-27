Temple police officer narrowly dodges charging cow

A Central Texas officer got quite the surprise Thursday when a cow he thought was corralled behind a fence turned around and charged at him.

The officer quickly opens the gate and rushes out of the paddock, and the cow follows, barrelling through the metal gate and missing the officer by centimetres.

Officer Estrella had spotted the cow on the loose while driving through the streets of Temple on Thursday.

Terrified, he quickly ran around to the side of the vehicle to safety, seconds before the ornery animal busted through the flimsy fence gate.

“But I heard something and saw a cow coming at me so I had to move out of the way”.

Temple police posted the video Friday on their Facebook page.

The cow was last seen around 8:30 p.m. outside of the city limits heading east, according to the department.

