Ten soldiers killed in blast in Egypt

Ten Egyptian soldiers died in an attack on an insurgent hideout in the Sinai Peninsula, an army spokesman announced Thursday.

Fifteen militants were killed and seven others arrested during the operation, according to a statement. The three officers and seven enlisted men died while in pursuit of other fighters.

He added that the raids destroyed two warehouses containing large amounts of ammunition and explosives and seized two vehicles carrying several bombs and hundreds of cell phones and laptops belonging to the terrorists.

The statement gave no indication as to when the incidents occurred.

The 10 army personnel, including three officers, were killed in two roadside bomb blasts that targeted two army vehicles during raids on terrorists in central Sinai, military spokesperson Colonel Tamer el-Refa’e said.

The IS-affiliated group active in the Sinai peninsula has been blamed for killing hundreds of soldiers and police since the military overthrew Islamist President Mohammed Morsi in 2013.

In the nearly four years since the coup, hundreds of Egyptian security personnel have been killed across the restive peninsula.

The Egyptian army is seeking to clamp down on an IS-linked insurgency in the Sinai with the death-toll inflicted on its armed forces looking likely to rise following another attack.

Velayat Sinai terrorists have claimed responsibility for most of the assaults, mainly targeting the army and police.