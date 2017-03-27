Terror big threat to humanity, says Narendra Modi

While appreciating the cultural performance of “Jatayu Moksham”, the Prime Minister said, “the struggle of Jatayu was an inspiration for all of us to fight terrorism courageously which now posed a huge challenge to the entire humanity today”. He invoked Jatayu from ancient Ramcharitmanas and claimed that he was the first one to fight against terrorism. Jatayu sacrificed his life while fighting, Modi also said. PM also claimed that Jatayu gave the message of fearlessness. Jatayu fought valiantly with Ravana, but as he was very old Ravana soon got the better of him.

The event was hosted by Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Urban Development and Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation M Venkaiah Naidu at his residence.

While talking about the cultural problem among people he said, “For many years India has been facing problems because of language and there were several allegations that the Hindi language is being imposed on the people in south India”. This year, Haryana and Telangana have signed such a MoU, “because of this memorandum students in the state of Haryana will learn 100 sentences in Telugu” and vice-versa in Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion of the Ugadi Milan celebrations in the national capital, the PM Modi also emphasised that diversity of India was its identity as well as its strength.

The Prime Minister, while greeting the nation on Ugadi, said the festivals are a reflection of changing facets of nature and are linked to culture and traditions. Citing the Ek Bharat Shresht Bharat initiative of the Government, Mr Modi said, ” this would enable the coming generations to understand the diversity of different states and their cultures. “Achche din have come and aur bhi achche din aane wale hain desh mein (good days have come and even better days will come) under Narendra Modi’s leadership”, he said.