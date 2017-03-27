Tesla raises $1.2 billion before Model 3 launch

We believe as the company streamlines its production process and gears up to meet the high demand for Model 3, discontinuation of these models should work in its favor, since it will lead to a simplified order and production process and allow the company to focus on Model 3 production.

Tesla Inc. announced late Friday night that it is killing off the cheapest models of its Model S sedan.

Advanced safety features on electric vehicles are becoming increasingly common, and the Tesla setup is right up on top, promising to be one of the leading edges of such technology.

And then, as Electrek pointed out, the record was broken again on the same day by a stock 2017 Tesla Model S P100D. For a $7,000 fee, Tesla would upgrade the software for a Model S 60 owner over the air to unlock the full 75-kwh capacity. With regard to Model 3 production, while speculation can interesting, the truth is that we don’t have to wait all that much longer to find out how things are going – it’s only a few months now until mass production is slated to begin. Mind you, the Model S 60 and 60D’s price doesn’t really hold a candle against Model 3’s price tag of $35,000 before incentives since even the pre-owned Model S 60 and 60Ds range from $45,000 to $62,000.

Tesla Model 3: beta phase to be skipped, will go straight to production? Well, color me surprised, but the automaker had it coming since one year ago, when the 60 kWh pack was reintroduced “as a more affordable option“. Tesla predicts it will deliver 47,000 to 50,000 Model S and Model X cars in the first half of this year. And it is expected that the Model S can turn out to be a lot faster if the weight of the vehicle is reduced, something that Electric GT will be trying in its all-electric auto championship.

Does that mean that the Model S and Model X will be getting range upgrades? It’s likely, therefore, that Tesla will make significant efforts to further differentiate its Model S from Model 3 as production ramps up.

Just nine months ago, the brand said demand for a cheaper gateway to Model S ownership had forced its hand but now, just nine months down the road, we’re being told buyers didn’t take to the vehicle.