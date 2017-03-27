Texas congressman resigns from Freedom Caucus after failure of health care bill

The Freedom Caucus was created by nine hard-line conservatives in January 2015 as a splinter group to advance more conservative interests in the House. “This bill didn’t do what we told the American people we were going to do”.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted a photo Thursday of a meeting with the President and members of the Freedom Caucus that drew fire from Democrats, women’s groups and liberals for its absence of women.

Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. none of his group’s 40 members planned to vote for the plan because not enough changes had been made. The bill had the support of Ryan and the Trump administration.

However, practically everybody in official Washington is being accused of being at fault – from the caucus for its ideological purity, to Ryan for his inability to get the votes to President Trump for failing to deliver with his vaunted deal-making skills. “That’s what the Freedom Caucus was created to do – fight for those simple principles”. “This is a hard vote”.

His frontal attack on the hardline Freedom Caucus, and on two other powerful conservative forces in Washington, cast a bright light on the intraparty tensions that seem sure to flare up as Trump now turns to key priorities like tax reform and the promise of major infrastructure spending.

The Heritage Foundation is a leading conservative think tank.

“It’s like saying that Tom Brady lost at halftime”, said Meadows.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called the GOP’s health care defeat “a victory for the American people”. During the interview, the congressman emphasized that the unsuccessful American Health Care Act was just “one bill” of an ongoing “negotiation process”.

But many never got past reservations that it didn’t fully repeal Obamacare.

The Freedom Caucus, Jordan added, did the country “a favor” in opposing the bill because it “didn’t repeal Obamacare”.

While President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for the collapse of the Republican health care plan and others point fingers at the conservative House Freedom Caucus, Rep. Mark Sanford has his own theory about the failure: too much testosterone. “I feel like they’ve ostracized themselves like they haven’t ever done before”, a “GOP leadership aide” told CNN.