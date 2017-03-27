Texas congressman resigns from Freedom Caucus

President Trump on Sunday accused a pair of conservative organizations and a group of hard-right House lawmakers of being at least partially responsible for the collapse of the Republican effort to overhaul the nation’s health-care law.

“Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood& Ocare!” Although women aren’t excluded from the caucus, there are no publicly identified female members of the group, whose most prominent members include its chairman, North Carolina’s Mark Meadows, Ohio’s Jim Jordan, Idaho’s Raul Labrador, Alabama’s Mo Brooks, Michigan’s Justin Amash and Sanford.

Speaking on “Fox News Sunday”, Priebus said: “I think more so now than ever, it’s time for both parties to come together and get to real reforms in this country whether it be taxes, whether it’d be health care, whether it’d be immigration, whether it’d be infrastructure, this president is ready to lead”.

The former SC governor, who had been mentioned as a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2012, was alluding in the meeting to an extramarital affair that led to his resignation as chairman of the Republican Governor’s Association in 2009 and his divorce a year later.

The Freedom Caucus and the groups Trump mentioned opposed a House GOP health-care bill that leaders pulled Friday after concluding that it did not have enough Republican support to pass.

They also successfully undermined former Speaker John Boehner and essentially forced his resignation from Congress.

Despite his threats, the House Freedom Caucus did not budge and Ryan indefinitely postponed a vote on the AHCA. A handful of members, like Poe, were appeased after lobbying from President Trump, and backed the bill. At the same time, their requested changes alienated more moderate Republicans and rendedered the bill unpassable.